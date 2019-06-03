ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Pakistan vs England: Live Updates

Hosts and top-ranked England won the toss and opted to field first in their second clash of the 2019 ICC World Cup against Pakistan at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Monday.

Here are the live updates:

# Nine runs off the very first over, including two boundaries. Imam-ul-Haq got off the mark by cutting away the second delivery to third man to notch a single, while Fakhar Zaman sliced the fourth delivery from Woakes away to the offside for a boundary. Pakistan 9/0 (1 over)

# Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq will open the innings for Pakistan. Chris Woakes to begin the proceedings for the hosts.

# The two sides have walked down the crease for their national anthems.

# Lineups:

Pakistan (Playing XI): Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed (capt&wk), Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir

England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(capt), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

# "The pitch looks very good. So, hopefully, we play well enough today," says Eoin Morgan after the toss.

# England have benched Liam Plunkett and brought in Mark Wood.

# England win toss, opt to field first against Pakistan!

Having kick-started their campaign with a thumping win over South Africa, hosts and top-ranked England will look to continue their momentum when they take on a bruised Pakistan side in their second clash of the 2019 ICC World Cup at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Monday.

The Eoin Morgan-led side are brimming with confidence after sealing a crushing 104-run triumph over Faf du Plessis' South Africa to begin their campaign at the mega event on a positive note.

Pakistan, on the other hand, surrendered before West Indies in their first ICC World Cup 2019 match at The Oval, slumping to their 11th straight ODI defeat including a 4-0 series loss to England recently.

Heading into the clash against England, the Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side will look to make amendments and bounce back strongly in order to seal their first win of the ongoing event.