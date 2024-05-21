Pakistan vs England T20I Series: Live Streaming Details, Start Time, Dates, Venues, Schedule, Squads

Pakistan and England take on each other in the T20I series which includes four matches. The likes of Jos Buttler, Phil Salt, Sam Curran, Jonny Bairstow and others returned from IPL 2024 to play the Pakistan series. These four matches act as warm-up games for both the teams as they look to build a strong playing 11 for the T20 World Cup 2024 that begins next month. Pakistan recently played a three-match series vs Ireland in Ireland and clinched the series 2-1. They will be aiming to play better cricket here. Not to forget, Pakistan are yet to announce their 15-man squad for the World Cup and they will be looking to give as much chance to everyone in the squad as possible before announcement.

Here's everything you need to know about the Pakistan Vs England T20I series:

Pakistan Vs England T20I series schedule: Date, time and venues

The first T20I will be played at Headingley in Leeds on May 22, Wednesday, from 11 pm IST.

The 2nd match will be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham on May 25, Saturday, from 7 pm IST.

The third T20I will be played on May 28, Tuesday, at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, from 11 pm IST.

The last T20I will be played at Kennington Oval in London from 11 pm IST on May 30.

Pak vs Eng T20I series live streaming and telecast details

Live Streaming of Pak vs Eng T20I series will be available in India on the Sony LIV app and website. Live Telecast of Pak vs Eng T20I series will be available in India on the Sony Sports network.

Squads for Pak vs Eng T20I series

Pakistan: Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Irfan Khan Niazi, Iftikhar Ahmad, Usman Khan (WK), Azam Khan (WK), Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, and Salman Ali Agha.

England: Jos Buttler (C), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt (WK), Reece Topley, and Mark Wood.