Pakistan vs Ireland 3rd T20I LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, When And Where To Watch PAK vs IRE Match In India Online And On TV Channel?

Ireland and Pakistan face off against each other in the last but decisive T20I to be played in Dublin today. Ireland beat Pakistan in the 1st match, some days ago before the visitors made it 1-1, all thanks to a stupendous show with the bat from Fakhar Zaman and Mohammad Rizwan. Pakistan will be looking to repeat the same good show today while Ireland looks to win their first-ever bilateral series against international giants. Babar Azam's form is a little concern for Pakistan, especially ahead of the T20 World cup 2024. Babar was completely out of form, both as captain and batter in the last ICC World Cup in India. Pakistan are hoping that Babar finds the good form in this match and the England series that is coming up.

Here's all you need to know about the 3rd T20I between Ireland and Pakistan:

When is Pakistan Vs Ireland 3rd T20 match?

The third match between Ireland and Pakistan will be played on May 14, Tuesday at 7.30 pm IST.

When is Pakistan Vs Ireland 3rd T20 match being played?

The Pakistan Vs Ireland 3rd T20 match is being played at the Clontarf Cricket Club Ground in Dublin.

Where to watch Pakistan Vs Ireland 3rd T20 match?

In India, there will be no TV broadcast of the Ireland Vs Pakistan T20I series. But fans in India can watch all the action via livestream of the game on Fancode app with a pass.

PAK vs IRE: Squads

Pakistan Squad: Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Azam Khan(w), Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Imad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Abbas Afridi, Usman Khan, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Agha Salman, Abrar Ahmed, Irfan Khan

Ireland Squad: Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Benjamin White, Neil Rock, Graham Hume, Ross Adair