Pakistan Vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023 Opener Witnesses Shockingly Less Crowds At Multan Cricket Stadium, Pic Of Empty Stadium Goes Viral

The Asia Cup 2023 kicked off with the opening match between Pakistan and Nepal at the Multan Cricket Stadium, but what was supposed to be a thrilling start to the tournament turned into a surprising spectacle of empty seats. The usually vibrant Multan Cricket Stadium seemed oddly quiet as fans stayed away from the stadium in disappointing numbers. Despite the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) hosting a major tournament for the first time in years, official attendance figures are yet to be released, but visual evidence tells a story of sparse crowds.

Pakistan Elects to Bat First

Pakistan's captain, Babar Azam, won the toss and chose to bat first in this clash against Nepal. Facing a relatively weaker opponent, Pakistan aimed to put up a substantial total and build momentum for their highly anticipated encounter against arch-rivals India on September 2nd in Sri Lanka.

Babar Azam Stresses the Importance of Focus

Prior to the match, Babar Azam emphasized that Pakistan would not underestimate Nepal and would concentrate on the task at hand. Following their recent 3-0 victory over Afghanistan, Pakistan secured the top spot in the ODI rankings. This achievement, Babar acknowledged, brought added pressure, but he viewed it as a positive force to motivate his team.

Nepal's Historic Moment in Asia Cup

Nepal is making its maiden appearance in the Asia Cup, marking a significant moment in their cricketing history. Granted ODI status in 2018, they have rapidly evolved and matured as a cricketing nation, seeking to create upsets in the current tournament. Captain Rohit Paudel, along with key players like Karan KC and Sandeep Lamichhane, will be pivotal to Nepal's aspirations.

Karan KC Strikes Early for Nepal

The opening match witnessed an early setback for Pakistan as Karan KC, a key player for Nepal, claimed the crucial wicket of Fakhar Zaman. Fakhar Zaman, who has been struggling to find form, managed only 14 runs in this match. Pakistan's hopes now rest on the shoulders of skipper Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq to stabilize the innings and lead the team to a competitive total.