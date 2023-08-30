Pakistan vs Nepal ODI Livestreaming Asia Cup 2023: When And Where To Watch PAK Vs NEP ODI Match On TV And Online

Pakistan and Nepal will play each other in the opening contest of Asia Cup 2023. Babar Azam's side are the clear favourites in this match. Nepal and Pakistan have never met each other ever in any international match. While Nepal are most likely to get defeated, this tournament gives them a good opportunity to become better. Pakistan announced their playing XI a day before the match. The Green shirts are going to field a bowling-heavy lineup. Not to forget, Pakistan are also going to bat very deep.

Unlike other teams, Pakistan are quite clear about their playing XI. India have some injured players making a comeback and the team is still not very sure of who will feature in the first XI vs Pakistan on September 2, which is their opening game. Sri Lanka, at the same time, too are struggling with Covid in their camp as well injuries to some of their big players including Wanindu Hasaranga.

Preps in full swing as Super 11 Asia Cup 2023 kicks off tomorrow __#AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/OxQdZCpipK August 29, 2023

Coming to the Pakistan vs Nepal contest, the two Nepalese cricketers to watch out for are their captain Rohit Paudel and leg spinner Sandeep Lamichhane. Paudel has scored 1,383 runs in ODIs since 2021, which is the second-most runs after Babar Azam. At the same time, Lamichhane has picked up 88 wickets since 2021, the most by any bowler. Nepal must look to win the toss and opt to bowl first so that they give more time for their bowlers to have a go and challenge their batters as well. Nepal need to be careful at the start of their batting as Pakistan have three dangerous pacers, in form of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah.



What date Asia Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Nepal will be played?

The Asia Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Nepal will take place on August 30, Wednesday.

Where will the Asia Cup 2023 match Pakistan vs Nepal be played?

The Asia Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Nepal will be played at Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan.

What time will the Asia Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Nepal begin?

The Asia Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Nepal will begin at 3 PM IST on Wednesday.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pakistan vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023 match?

The Pakistan vs Nepal match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pakistan vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023 match?

The Pakistan vs Nepal match will be streamed live on the Hotstar app and website in India.