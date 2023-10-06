5-Ball Over & Power-Play Rules Broken? Saud Shakeel Spot Umpiring Blunder In Pakistan vs Netherlands Cricket World Cup 2023 Match - Watch

In an exhilarating start to the 2023 World Cup, Pakistan and the Netherlands clashed in a thrilling encounter at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on October 6. The match was marked by a dramatic five-ball over due to umpiring errors, but it was Saud Shakeel's smart play that stole the spotlight.

Pakistan's Early Struggles

The Pakistan innings began with a series of setbacks as they were put in to bat after losing the toss. The top order crumbled, with Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, and Imam-ul-Haq all departing within the first 10 overs. With the scoreboard reading 38-3, it was apparent that Pakistan needed a hero.

Saud Shakeel's Heroics: Counter-Attack Masterclass

Stepping in at No. 5, Saud Shakeel launched a counter-attack that would define the innings. He wasted no time, smashing three boundaries off his first ten balls to race to 16 runs. By the end of the 20th over, Shakeel had accumulated 28 runs off 23 balls, providing Pakistan with hope.

Sharp Cricketing Mind

Shakeel's moment of brilliance came in the 22nd over when he chipped a delivery from Roelof van der Merwe between long-on and mid-wicket for four. He immediately appealed to the umpires, pointing out that the Netherlands had one extra fielder stationed outside the thirty-yard circle - a clear no-ball.

Capitalizing on the Free Hit

The umpires confirmed the no-ball, granting Shakeel a precious free hit. Van der Merwe attempted to cramp Shakeel for room, but Shakeel's quick reflexes allowed him to pull the ball over the mid-wicket fence for a sensational six. This two-ball sequence netted Pakistan 11 runs, with only one being a legitimate delivery.

Aggressive Strokeplay

Shakeel continued his aggressive batting, smashing consecutive fours off Vikramjit Singh down the ground in the next over. He reached his well-deserved fifty off just 32 balls, providing Pakistan with a glimmer of hope.

A Vital Partnership

Shakeel's innings of 68 off 52 balls, in partnership with Mohammad Rizwan, added 120 crucial runs for Pakistan. Their collaboration propelled Pakistan to a position of safety at 158-4 in 28.1 overs, setting the stage for a potential late surge.

Umpiring Errors: The Five-Ball Over

However, Pakistan's resurgence was marred by umpiring errors. In the 14th over, a five-ball over was delivered, with both standing umpires, Adrian Holdstock and Chris Brown, mistakenly believing that six balls had been bowled. Law 17.5 dictates that revisions are not possible once a ball is bowled, and Pakistan had to accept the error.

Another Counting Mishap

Eight overs later, a similar error occurred when Shakeel hit a boundary, prompting him and Rizwan to alert the umpires about the extra fielder stationed outside the circle. This time, the umpires rectified their mistake before the delivery, and no ball was called. The subsequent free hit was dispatched for a six.

In a World Cup opener filled with twists and turns, umpiring blunders provided drama, while Saud Shakeel's exceptional innings showcased his cricketing intelligence and prowess. Pakistan ultimately reached a competitive total, thanks to Shakeel's brilliance, setting the stage for an exciting tournament ahead. As the World Cup unfolds, fans can expect more thrilling cricketing moments and unexpected twists in the days to come.