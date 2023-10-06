Pakistan Vs Netherlands ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No 2 Live Streaming For Free: When And Where To Watch PAK Vs NED World Cup 2023 Match In India Online And On TV And Laptop

Pakistan cricket team will kickstart their ODI World Cup 2023 campaign at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on October 6. They play the Netherlands but this match is not going to be an easy start for them. Netherlands, led by Scott Edwards, have worked hard to reach the World Cup. On their day, Netherlands can punch above their weight. Pakistan also have some issue to clear related to their combinations. Their top order batters are not firing and their middle over bowling is also a concern.

Not to forget, most of the Pakistani players will be playing in an official ODI match on the Indian soil for the first time. All eyes will be on Babar Azam, who is arguably Pakistan's best batter in this World Cup. Mohammad Rizwan, the wicketkeeper and batter is in good form, so watch out for him as well. Rizwan struck a brilliant hundred in one of the practice matches vs New Zealand.

Pakistan will be missing the services of pacer Naseem Shah who injured himself during the Asia Cup 2023 clash vs India last month. He has been replaced by Hasan Ali. It will be intereting to see who Babar picks as the third pacer in the side. Hasan is not a new-ball bowler. Mohammad Wasim Jr is. Haris Rauf has played the role of first-change bowler for quite some time now. Who bowls along with Shaheen Shah Afridi will be a big question that needs answering on Friday.

Here are the live streaming details of PAK vs NED ICC World Cup 2023:

When will the PAK vs NED ICC World Cup 2023 match be played?

The PAK vs NED ICC World Cup 2023 match will be played on 6 October 2023.

At what time will the PAK vs NED ICC World Cup 2023 match begin?

The PAK vs NED ICC World Cup 2023 match will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

What is the venue for the PAK vs NED ICC World Cup 2023 match?

The PAK vs NED ICC World Cup 2023 match will be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Where to watch the live telecast of the PAK Vs NED ICC World Cup 2023 match in India?

The PAK vs NED ICC World Cup 2023 match can be watched live on Star Sports Network.

How to watch the FREE live-streaming of the PAK vs NED ICC World Cup 2023 in India? Live Streaming

The World Cup 2023 PAK vs NED match can be FREE live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.