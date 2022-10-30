Pakistan vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 Match No. 29 Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch NED vs PAK match online and on TV?

Babar Azam’s Pakistan will take on minnows Netherlands in a must-win Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup 2022 at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Sunday (October 30). After their shock loss to Zimbabwe in their last match, Pakistan are right at the bottom of the table with the Netherlands with zero points to their name after 2 matches.

Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar feels that Pakistan will have to really look at the reality of their situation in the ongoing Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, especially after suffering a shock one-run loss to Zimbabwe at Perth in a Super 12 match on Thursday. In Group 2, Pakistan are yet to open their account and are at fifth place after suffering consecutive losses to India and Zimbabwe, which has left their hopes of reaching the semi-finals hanging by a thread.

Apart from winning their remaining matches against Netherlands, Bangladesh and South Africa, the 2009 T20 World Cup champions would need for one between South Africa and Zimbabwe to win not more than one their remaining three matches. “Well, they (Pakistan) will have to really stare at the reality now. What is the outcome? Yes, a lot of results have to go their way. Maybe, a couple of rain affected matches can also be the saviour for them, but they have sort of let things out of their control because the game against Zimbabwe was well within their grasp,” said Bangar on ‘Cricket Live’ show on Star Sports.

In their chase of 131 against Zimbabwe, Shan Masood and Shadab Khan shared a 52-run stand for the fourth wicket, before Pakistan collapsed spectacularly to end up at 129/8 in 20 overs.

Match Details

When will Pakistan vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match take place?

The Pakistan vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match will be played on Sunday, October 30.

Where will Pakistan vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match take place?

The Pakistan vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match will be played at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

What time will Pakistan vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match begin?

The Pakistan vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match will begin at 1230 PM IST. The toss will take place at 12 PM IST.

Where can you watch Pakistan vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match live on TV in India?

The Pakistan vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch Pakistan vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match live streaming in India?

The Pakistan vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar website and app.

Pakistan vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match Predicted 11

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Haider Ali, Shan Masood, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi

Netherlands: Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Bas de Leede, Max O’Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Scott Edwards (C), Shariz Ahmad, Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Tim Pringle