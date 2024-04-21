Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd T20I LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, When And Where To Watch PAK vs NZ Match In India Online And On TV Channel?

A day after Pakistan beat New Zealand in the 2nd T20I at Rawalpindi, both teams will be back in action to play the third game of the five-match series today. The first game was washed out and New Zealand are trailing 0-1 in the series. Michael Bracewell and co have a chance to level up in the game today before the action shifts to Lahore for the last two matches. If Black Caps fail to register a win today, they will not be able to win the series.

In the 2nd T20I, Shaheen Shah Afridi was in great form, picking up 3 wickets for just 13 runs in 3.1 overs. Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed and Shadab Khan got two wickets each while Naseem Shah picked one wicket. New Zealand, batting first after losing the toss, said that were bowled out for just 90 in 18.1 overs. Thanks to a well-made 45 from Mohammad Rizwan, Pakistan chased down the target in just 12.1 overs after losing three wickets. Shaheen was adjudged as the player of the match. Rizwan became the quickest batter to reach 3,000 T20I runs.

New Zealand are not at their full strength in the series as many of their top players including Kane Williamson, Trent Boult, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell are currently active in IPL 2024. But the series provides them a chance to test their pool before the T20 World Cup 2024.

Check everything you need to know about PAK vs NZ 3rd T20I match below:

When will the Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match be played?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match will be played on Thursday, April 21.

Where will the Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match be played?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match will be played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi.

What time will the Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match start?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match will start at 8 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match will not be telecast in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match will be streamed live on FanCode.