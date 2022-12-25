Pakistan vs New Zealand Test and ODI series: Full schedule, squads, match timings IST, telecast, streaming - all you need to know

The Babar Azam-led Pakistan will be hosting New Zealand cricket team for 2 Tests and 3 ODIs. The historic tour of New Zealand begins on December 26 (Monday) at Karachi's National Stadium. In fact, all the five matches on this tour will be held in Karachi as Multan was taken away the 2nd Test because of weather conditions in the city. The reason was the fog that has reduced visibility in the aread of the Multan in winter during day time. Coming back to the series, it will be the first time Black Caps will be playing a cricket match on Pakistani soil in more than 20 years.

This New Zealand tour of Pakistan was supposed to take place last year but the security team warned the management about a possible attack on the contingent and the players had to immediately leave the country after which the then Pakistan Cricket Board Ramiz Raja had slammed the New Zealand Cricket for not trusting the security arrangements made for them. However, NZC soon made the promise to tour Pakistan again and that is why the Black Caps have landed in South East Asian country again for a 5-match tour that involves Tests and ODIs.

New Zealand have a new captain in Tim Southee as Kane Williamson has resigned from the job. He will be a part of the playing 11 in 1st Test. Pakistan, at the same time, have recalled pacer Hasan Ali to the squad. It will be interesting to see how NZ batters play mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed in the Test series.

__ Kamran Ghulam opens up about his first day in the Pakistan camp ahead of the two-match series #PAKvNZ | #TayyariKiwiHai pic.twitter.com/WOTSmB9S0r— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 24, 2022

Here's everything you need to know about New Zealand’s tour of Pakistan:

Full Schedule:

1st Test – December 26–30, National Stadium in Karachi

2nd Test – January 3-7, Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan

1st ODI – January 10, National Stadium in Karachi

2nd ODI – January 12, National Stadium in Karachi

3rd ODI – January 14, National Stadium in Karachi.

New Zealand squads

Tests: Tim Southee (captain), Michael Bracewell, Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Neil Wagner, Kane Williamson, Will Young.

ODIs: Kane Williamson (c), Tom Latham, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee

Pak Test squad: Babar Azam (captain), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood and Zahid Mehmood

Pakistan are yet to finalise their squads for ODIs.

Match details, telecast, and streaming

The PAK vs NZ matches will be available to watch on Sony Ten 2 channel on TV while the live streaming will be available on the SonyLiv app and website. The two Tests will begin at 10:30 AM IST, while the ODIs will begin at 3 PM IST.