Pakistan vs South Africa, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Live Updates

Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Pakistan take on South Africa in the 30th match of the 1CC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Lord's, London on Sunday.

Here are the live updates from the match:

# Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed has won the toss and opted to bat!

# The toss is set to take place in a few minutes!

Pakistan and South Africa face off in a do or die clash following the intense competition for a semi-final berth. Both the sides failed to emerge victorious in their previous clash of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

While Pakistan were defeated by arch-rivals India who emerged victorious by a margin of 89 runs, New Zealand defeated South Africa by four wickets to remain unbeaten in the tournament.

Pakistan need to win their remaining four games with other games going in their favour to qualify for the final four. South Africa need to similarly win all their games having mustered just three points from six games.

Lineups:

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis(c), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir.

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Haris Sohail, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Amir.