Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Live Updates

Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Pakistan take on Sri Lanka in the 11th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at County Ground, Bristol on Friday.

Here are the live updates from the 11th match of the tournament between Pakistan and Sri Lanka:

# The pitch and square remain under covers with the bowlers' run-ups under covers as well.

# The pitch will be next inspected after the rain ends, resulting in further information about when the clash will finally start!

# The Pakistan team has arrived for the clash to the venue!

# The toss has been delayed due to rain!

Pakistan and Sri Lanka emerged victorious in their previous matches of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 against England and Sri Lanka.

While Pakistan defeated hosts England by a margin of 14 runs, Sri Lanka defeated Afghanistan by 34 runs in a low-scoring encounter. Both the sides will be looking to maintain the winning run after being trumped in their opening encounters of the tournament against West Indies and Australia respectively.

Babar Azam has scored nine centuries in 64 ODIs and will be looking to make his presence felt against Sri Lanka. Thisira Perera has picked 37 wickets in 27 ODIs against Pakistan and will be looking to emerge as a key player yet again for the Lankans.

Pakistan are unbeaten against Sri Lanka in seven clashes between the two nations in the history of the World Cup. Both the nations have won the World Cup once and will be looking to lift the cup yet again in England.

Squads:

Pakistan (From): Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Asif Ali, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Hasnain, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi

Sri Lanka (From): Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Kusal Perera(w), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Pradeep, Jeevan Mendis, Avishka Fernando, Jeffrey Vandersay, Milinda Siriwardana.