As the excitement builds for the Women's T20 World Cup in the UAE, starting on October 3, a cloud of uncertainty looms over the Pakistan women's cricket team. With the tournament's opener against Sri Lanka just hours away, the players find themselves in a frustrating situation: they have not received their salaries for the last four months. This delay not only impacts their morale but also highlights ongoing issues within the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as it struggles to manage its finances and maintain a stable environment for its athletes.

A Disheartening Start to the World Cup Campaign

For the Pakistani players, the stakes are high as they prepare to compete on an international stage. However, the excitement of the World Cup is marred by the financial struggles that plague the team. Currently under a 23-month contract that began on August 1, 2023, the players were promised salaries that have gone unpaid since June 2024. The PCB has stated that the contracts will be assessed after 12 months, but with no clear communication or resolution, the players are left in limbo. “It is a work in progress,” a PCB official told Cricbuzz, indicating that administrative bottlenecks have hindered timely payments.

The financial insecurity is not just confined to the women's team. Reports suggest that the men's squad, featuring stars like Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, and Mohammad Rizwan, also faces similar salary delays. This dual issue raises concerns about PCB's financial management, especially as the cricketing world watches closely during this pivotal tournament.

Pay Disparities: A Persistent Challenge

Despite being one of the wealthiest cricket boards globally, the PCB's treatment of its women cricketers stands in stark contrast to that of their male counterparts. While other nations, including India and England, have established pay parity between their men’s and women’s teams, Pakistani women cricketers remain among the lowest-paid athletes within Full Member Nations. Comparatively, players from Sri Lanka earn approximately USD 750 per match, while Bangladesh players receive around USD 427 per T20I. In contrast, the compensation for Pakistani women is significantly lower.

The PCB has announced plans to increase spending on women's cricket by USD 600,000 this season, but the lack of concrete details leaves many skeptical. As it stands, the gender pay gap within the PCB reflects broader issues of investment and support for women's sports in Pakistan.

Leadership Challenges Amidst Financial Woes

The current financial struggles come at a time of turmoil for the PCB, particularly concerning leadership and player management. With Babar Azam resigning from his captaincy role for the second time in ten months, questions arise about the stability of leadership within the team. The PCB has yet to decide on a replacement, and speculation around Rizwan stepping into the role adds to the uncertainty.

Player frustrations are mounting as delays continue, with many feeling that their pleas for timely compensation have fallen on deaf ears. Reports indicate that players have reached out to PCB numerous times regarding their unpaid salaries, but the response has been insufficient. “Last year, prior to the World Cup, players pressured the board to secure a favorable contract, but the current situation has changed dramatically,” a source revealed.