As the countdown to the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 enters its final stretch, cricket fans around the world are eagerly anticipating the prestigious tournament. However, Pakistan, the host nation for this year’s edition, is grappling with significant challenges that threaten its ability to deliver the event on time. With just a month left until the tournament begins, the state of the stadiums in Pakistan is raising alarms, putting the country’s hosting rights at risk.

A Growing Concern: Unfinished Stadiums

The excitement surrounding the Champions Trophy has been palpable, but it’s overshadowed by concerns over Pakistan's readiness to host the marquee tournament. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was given the responsibility to upgrade and construct the necessary facilities at three key stadiums: the National Stadium in Karachi, Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, and Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The construction work, however, is running significantly behind schedule. Originally slated for completion by December 31, 2024, the work is still far from finished.

Reports have indicated that essential upgrades, including seating arrangements, floodlights, hospitality boxes, and even the outfields, remain incomplete. As the February 12 deadline to hand over the venues to the International Cricket Council (ICC) looms, the PCB faces intense scrutiny from global cricketing authorities. An ICC inspection team is expected to visit Pakistan soon to assess the progress, with the possibility of moving the tournament to the UAE if the conditions aren’t up to standard.

Stadiums in Crisis: What’s at Stake?

The delay in construction and renovation has left several aspects of the venues in disarray. According to sources close to the situation, "It is a very disappointing picture. All three stadiums are far from ready and it's not renovation or refurbishment, but proper construction which is underway. There is so much work left with seats, floodlights, facilities and even the outfield and playing surfaces."

This has led to concerns over the quality of the facilities that will be available for international teams and the thousands of fans who are set to attend. In particular, the Gaddafi Stadium and National Stadium still have significant unfinished work in their dressing rooms, with plastering and other basic structural changes pending. With just weeks remaining before the opening of the Champions Trophy, these delays are a serious threat to Pakistan's ability to host the event.

The PCB’s Response: A Glimmer of Hope

Despite the growing unease, the PCB has maintained that the stadiums will be ready in time. In a press release issued to the media, the board confirmed that preparations are proceeding according to plan and that the renovations will be completed before the new deadline of January 25, 2025. "We are fully committed to ensuring that all venues are ready to host the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and other international matches,” the PCB stated. They emphasized that over 250 workers are working day and night to meet the completion target.

Moreover, the PCB has adjusted the schedule of the upcoming tri-nation series between Pakistan, New Zealand, and South Africa, moving it to Lahore and Karachi to further test and prepare the venues ahead of the Champions Trophy. This strategic move is expected to help the PCB fine-tune the facilities and ensure they meet ICC standards.

Will Pakistan Deliver in Time?

The stakes are incredibly high. Pakistan has not hosted a major international tournament since the 1996 Cricket World Cup, and this Champions Trophy is a landmark event for the country. The ICC, still wary of the logistical failures encountered during the USA leg of the 2024 T20 World Cup, is watching Pakistan’s progress closely. As one source put it, “It’s a no-brainer… the tournament can’t be played at semi-ready venues. If deadlines are missed, it will be impossible to hold the tournament.”

With so much riding on the next few weeks, the PCB will have to pull off a near-miracle to ensure the Champions Trophy remains on track in Pakistan. As the clock ticks down, all eyes will be on Lahore, Karachi, and Rawalpindi to see if the country can deliver on its promise.