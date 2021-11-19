हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Cricket

Pakistan's Hasan Ali SHOCKS fans with fastest ball ever, CHECK HERE

Pakistan&#039;s Hasan Ali SHOCKS fans with fastest ball ever, CHECK HERE
File image of Hasan Ali. (Source: Twitter)

Pakistan speedster Hasan Ali had terrific outing in the first T20I against Bangladesh on Friday (November 19) at Dhaka. 

He finished with the figures of 3 for 22 from his four overs. 

His effort helped Pakistan register win in the first T20I. However, Hasan Ali started to trend on Twitter for another reason. 

During one of his overs, the speed gun placed at the stadium 219 kph. It was spotted by a cricket fan from Australia who wrote, "Take this Hasan Ali haters". 

Obviously this was a mistake by the speed machine but that was a hilarious moment. Even Hasan Ali would not have believed the speed. 

The fastest speed recorded in international cricket by any pacer ever is 161.3 kph, which was bowled by none other than Pakistan's Shoaib Akhtar. 

Not long ago, Hasan was trolled online after he dropped the decisive catch of Australia's Matthew Wade in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2021. 

After he was trolled, Hasan had taken to twitter to apologise to fans. 

"I know you all are upset because my performance didn’t meet your expectations … but (you) are not more disappointed than me. Don’t change your expectations from me. I want to serve (the) Pakistan cricket at the highest level possible, so back to hard work. This patch will make stronger," Ali wrote on Twitter.

