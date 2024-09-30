Pakistan cricketer Iftikhar Ahmed didn't hold back during a post-match press conference after the Champions One-Day Cup final, blasting the media for hyping players after just one or two good performances. Ahmed expressed his frustration, stating that this constant cycle of overhyping and then criticizing players ruins the cricketing atmosphere in Pakistan.

In the viral video, Ahmed, visibly upset, urged journalists to let players prove themselves through consistent performances in domestic cricket before celebrating them as the "next big thing" in Pakistan cricket. "You guys start saying we’ve found the new Inzamam-ul-Haq after one good innings. For God's sake, let them top in all three formats of domestic cricket before talking about them," he exclaimed.

Ahmed made it clear that he wasn't targeting any individual player but rather the media's tendency to glorify one-inning wonders while neglecting players who consistently perform at the domestic level. "Respect domestic cricket. Once a player consistently performs well across all three formats, then you can speak about him," he added, blaming the media for creating unnecessary pressure on players and contributing to an unhealthy cricketing atmosphere in the country.

Panthers Dominate Champions Cup Final

Despite his fiery remarks, Iftikhar Ahmed was unable to lead his team, Markhors, to victory in the Champions One-Day Cup final. With Mohammad Rizwan absent, Ahmed captained the side, but the team struggled and was bowled out for a mere 122 runs in 33.4 overs. Panthers capitalized on the opportunity and cruised to a five-wicket win, easily chasing down the total.

Ahmed's candid comments have quickly gone viral on social media, with fans and pundits weighing in on the debate about the media's role in shaping public perception of players. The video has sparked widespread conversation, as cricket fans continue to discuss whether the media's hype is doing more harm than good for Pakistan cricket.