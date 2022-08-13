Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed is regarded as one of the legends in the country. He was the skipper of the side that won the ICC Champions Trophy in 2017 beating arch-rivals India in the final. Now the wicket-keeper batsman revealed that his biography was added to the school curriculum Urdu book for the fourth standard student in Pakistan. Sarfaraz has expressed that this is a big honour.

Thank you! This is a big honour for me. As role models we endeavour to inspire children. I would always be there to play my part in these efforts.@SindhGovt1 @sindhBoard pic.twitter.com/NL4FFNlzQL — Sarfaraz Ahmed (@SarfarazA_54) August 12, 2022

The 35-year-old cricketer thanked the Sindh board and government in a Tweet with the photo of the textbook in which his biography has been included. "Thank you! This is a big honour for me. As role models we endeavour to inspire children. I would always be there to play my part in these efforts. @SindhGovt1 @sindhBoard," Sarfaraz wrote.

Earlier, Sarfaraz was seen playing gully cricket with his son. He was clean bowled by his own son, the video is making rounds on social media where Sarfaraz can be seen batting against his son Abdullah. Sarfaraz has expressed in the past that he does not wish for Abdullah to take up cricket as he does not want his son to face immense scrutiny and pressure of playing for Pakistan at the highest level.

In the video, Sarfaraz and his son can be seen playing cricket surrounded by a big group of fans. The crowd cheer for Abdullah as the yorker sneaks under his father's bat. Sarfaraz had a big smile on his face after being outsmarted by his own son.

"Abdullah is passionate about playing cricket. But I don't want him to become a cricketer. Actually, being a cricketer, I suffered many things that I don't want Abdullah to face. It's human nature. Being a cricketer, I want my brother or son to be selected immediately. Otherwise, it hurts," Sarfaraz had said during an interview on a local channel. Regardless of his father's view, Abdullah is really interested in cricket and wishes to be a fast bowler.