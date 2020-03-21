Pakistan's Umar Akmal faces lifetime ban over corruption charges

Wicketkeeper-batsman Umar Akmal has been charged by the Pakistan Cricket Board for breaching its two anti-corruption code in two unrelated incidents.

Akmal was found to have breached Article 2.4.4 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code, which relates to “Failure to disclose to the PCB Vigilance and Security Department (without unnecessary delay) full details of any approaches or invitations received by the Participant to engage in Corrupt Conduct under this Anti-Corruption Code”.

This means, if the charges against Akmal are proven right, he could face suspension for a minimum of six months or could be banned for lifetime.

Akmal was issued the Notice of Charge on Tuesday and he now has 14 days (until March 31 , 2020) to respond in writing to the charge.

According to Article 6.2, the range of permissible period of ineligibility for those charged and found guilty for a violation of Article 2.4.4 is a minimum of six months and a maximum of a lifetime, the PCB press release stated.

In February 2020, Akmal was provisionally suspended for his alleged misconduct during a fitness test.

Akmal had allegedly misbehaved with a staff member after a failed fitness test at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore. The PCB suspended him with immediate effect under Article 4.7.1 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code, which barred him from taking part in any cricket-related activity pending the investigation being carried out by PCB`s Anti-Corruption Unit.