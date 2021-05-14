हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Hardik Pandya

Parenting goals: Hardik Pandya and wife Natasa Stankovic teach son Agastya to walk - See pics

Team India and Mumbai Indians star all-rounder Hardik Pandya and wife Natasa Stankovic enjoyed a life savouring moment as the couple engaged in a fun session with son Agastya.  

Hardik Pandya & wife Natasa Stankovic teach son Agastya to walk (Instagram)

Team India and Mumbai Indians star all-rounder Hardik Pandya and wife Natasa Stankovic enjoyed a life savouring moment as the couple engaged in a fun session with son Agastya. 

Stankovic shared a video of the moment on Instagram story, in which the couple was seen teaching their son how to walk. 

Here are a few pictures: 

Hardik Panya son   

Hardik Pandya son  

Hardik Pandya son learns to walk

Hardik Pandya family

India Bowling Coach Bharat Arun Calls Hardik ‘Outstanding Talent’

India bowling coach Bharat Arun on Wednesday heaped praise on all-rounder Hardik and agreed that finding someone as good as him would be a very tough job for the team management. Hardik, who was not picked in the India squad for the World Test Championship final and five-match Test series versus England, last represented Team India in the red-ball format in 2018, during the tour of England. He has been battling a back injury since 2019 and recently, during the IPL, also picked up a shoulder niggle. 

Arun agreed that finding someone as good as Pandya would be a very tough job. During an interaction with PTI, the 58-year-old said: "I wish you could just wish and develop bowlers like that. Hardik is an outstanding talent, but unfortunately, he had to undergo a back operation, and then it’s not very easy to come back after that. He bowled against England, I thought he did a really good job. But, to sustain that we need to manage him well and build on his strength."  

Hardik Pandya
