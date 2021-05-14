Parenting goals: Hardik Pandya and wife Natasa Stankovic teach son Agastya to walk - See pics

Team India and Mumbai Indians star all-rounder Hardik Pandya and wife Natasa Stankovic enjoyed a life savouring moment as the couple engaged in a fun session with son Agastya.

Stankovic shared a video of the moment on Instagram story, in which the couple was seen teaching their son how to walk.

Here are a few pictures:

India Bowling Coach Bharat Arun Calls Hardik ‘Outstanding Talent’

India bowling coach Bharat Arun on Wednesday heaped praise on all-rounder Hardik and agreed that finding someone as good as him would be a very tough job for the team management. Hardik, who was not picked in the India squad for the World Test Championship final and five-match Test series versus England, last represented Team India in the red-ball format in 2018, during the tour of England. He has been battling a back injury since 2019 and recently, during the IPL, also picked up a shoulder niggle.

Arun agreed that finding someone as good as Pandya would be a very tough job. During an interaction with PTI, the 58-year-old said: "I wish you could just wish and develop bowlers like that. Hardik is an outstanding talent, but unfortunately, he had to undergo a back operation, and then it’s not very easy to come back after that. He bowled against England, I thought he did a really good job. But, to sustain that we need to manage him well and build on his strength."