Parthiv Patel

Parthiv Patel announces retirement from all forms of cricket; check out five youngest wicket-keepers in men's Tests

Parthiv Patel is the youngest wicketkeeper to make a Test debut in men's cricket.  

Parthiv Patel announces retirement from all forms of cricket; check out five youngest wicket-keepers in men&#039;s Tests
File Photo (Twitter/@ICC)

New Delhi: Parthiv Patel, who announced to retire from all forms of the game on Wednesday (December 9, 2020), is the youngest wicketkeeper to make a Test debut in men's cricket. 

The left-handed batsman, Parthiv, made his debut at 17 years and 152 days.

According to the International Cricket Council (ICC), here are the five youngest wicket-keepers in men's Tests:

1. Parthiv Patel (India) 17 years 152 days.

2. Hanif Mohammad (Pakistan) 17 years 300 days.

3. Tatenda Taibu (Zimbabwe) 18 years 66 days.

4. Ikram Alikhil (Afghanistan) 18 years 167 days.

5. Asanka Gurusinha (Sri Lanka) 19 years 52 days.

Parthiv Patel, the wicketkeeper-batsman represented India in 25 Tests, 38 ODIs and 2 T20Is. He scored 6 Test fifties, which included a fine 69-run knock against Pakistan in Rawalpindi while opening the batting.

Parthiv played 194 First-Class games and scored 11,240 runs that included 27 centuries and 62 half-centuries. 

He also has 486 catches and 77 stumpings in his First-Class career. He has also played 193 List A games and scored 5172 runs, with the best score of 119.

In the Indian Premier League (IPL), Parthiv was involved in 139 games and scored 2848 runs. He also won IPL titles with the Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.
 

