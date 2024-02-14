In what is one of the most interesting exchanges between a fan and a cricketer, Pat Cummins has certainly won the internet with an epic reply. The Australia captain is enjoying time off cricket after playing the Tests vs West Indies last month. Cummins will be back in Australia colours soon and then fly to India for a two-month period before he boards another plane to USA and West Indies for the T20 World Cup 2024. The next four months are packed with non-stop cricket and Cummins is ensuring he spends some time with his family during this much-deserved break.

Cummins posted pictures from his recent outing with his wife Becky Boston on the occasion of Happy Valentine's Day. The couple went for a surfing with his wife. He captioned the images as: "Super-mum, wife, my valentine and apparently a pro-surfer too. Happy Valentines." The picture went viral instantly and attracted comments from his fans. While the couple received a lot of love from the fans, one person named Farhan Khan went overboard and said this: "I am India and I love your wife."

Cummins had an epic reply to this comment from a fan as he wrote back: "I’ll pass it onto her."

Check this interesting reaction between Cummins and the fan here:

Indian users who are following Cummins are trolling this fan, saying he is bringing the reputation of Indians down by making such comments.

