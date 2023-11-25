Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell 'Like' INSULTING Instagram Post On Team India After World Cup Win As New Controversy Erupts

After the World Cup final, one controversy has been following the other. Earlier, it was the foot of Mitch Marsh which stirred up the social media as he kept his feet on the World Cup trophy. That gesture from Marsh was slammed by the Indian fans. Now, an Instagram post by an Australian account has surfaced in which the Indian team has been mocked.

An Australian Instagram page that deals in satire, named The Betoota Advodate, posted a derogatory meme on their Instagram handle showing Indian cricketers Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and others as new-born babies. The mock headline says; "South Australia Man Gives Birth To World Record 11 Sons'. The photo of Travis Head has been morphed on the mother lying on the bed in the delivery room.

The insulting post has not gone down well with the Indians who have filled with comments section with negative reponses. What has made this Intagram post viral is Pat Cummins posting a laugh reaction in the comments. We have the screenshot of it. You can check it below.

Times Now reported that Glenn Maxwell, who smashed 201 not out in the World Cup, and former captain Aaron Finch have liked the posts.

Take a look at posts below:

Marsh's celebration with the trophy photo was also put up by Cummins on his Instagram Stories on the night of the World Cup final. Many of the Indian fans believe that a respected trophy like World Cup should not be treated like that by the Australian team. Others said that Australia are deserving winners of the Cup and can do whatever they want to while being within the rules.

Mohammed Shami, India pacer who finished wiht 24 wickets from 7 World Cup matches, said that he was hurt by seeing that Marsh photo. He added that the trophy is to be lifted on the head, it is not meant to keep your feet on it. Shami felt unhappy after seeing the photo, he told a group of journalists.

India had remained unbeaten in the World Cup uptill the final. Their 10-match winning streak in the 2023 World Cup came to an end after Travis Head smashed a hundred to guide the Aussies to a massive win in the summit clash. That win helped them seal their record-extending sixth World Cup title. Cummins and Co went back home two days later but there was no fanfare at the airport when they arrived.