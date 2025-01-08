Pat Cummins' Hilarious Reply To 'Many Indian Women Have Crush On You' Goes Viral - Watch

The cricket world thrives on moments of brilliance, both on and off the field. During the recently concluded India vs. Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy, one such off-field interaction stole the spotlight. Australian skipper Pat Cummins, celebrated for his on-field prowess, found himself in an unexpectedly awkward yet humorous situation during an interview with Indian broadcaster Star Sports.

A Love-Hate Relationship with India

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy was a spectacle of fierce competition, with Australia clinching a memorable 3-1 series victory over India. This triumph not only secured their spot in the ICC World Test Championship Final 2025 but also cemented Cummins’ reputation as one of Australia’s finest captains. However, amidst this cricketing glory, a light-hearted moment from an interview revealed the softer, more human side of the fast bowler.

During the segment, Sahiba Bali, the interviewer, confessed on behalf of millions of Indian fans—especially women—that Cummins was a major crush. “There’s a huge fan following of you in India, particularly women. My best friend messaged me, saying, ‘Oh, you’re meeting Pat Cummins; I’m so jealous!’” she admitted.

A visibly amused Cummins, caught off guard, replied modestly, “I don’t even know where to begin with that one. I just do my thing.”

The Art of Handling Fame

Cummins, often perceived as a composed leader, showed signs of discomfort while fielding these personal questions. When asked if he acknowledges such attention, he tactfully deflected, highlighting his limited interaction with fans due to team schedules and hotel stays. “Obviously, in India, there are fans. They are crazy. But you don’t get much one-on-one interaction,” he remarked, showcasing his diplomatic side.

This candid moment highlighted the duality of a sports icon’s life—balancing on-field aggression with off-field humility. For fans, it was a glimpse into the person behind the cricketer, adding to his charm.

Pat Cummins: The Cricketer and the Leader

While the interview made headlines for its awkwardness, Cummins’ performance on the field was the true highlight. Leading from the front, he claimed 17 wickets in three matches at an outstanding average of 17.64, including a five-wicket haul in Adelaide. His spellbinding 5/57 played a pivotal role in Australia’s emphatic 10-wicket win in the second Test.

Cummins’ contributions with the bat were equally crucial. His scores of 49 and 41 in the Melbourne Test turned the tide in Australia’s favor, underlining his value as an all-rounder.

This series also marked a turning point in Australia’s rivalry with India. After nearly a decade of being bested by the hosts, Australia finally reclaimed the upper hand, much to the credit of Cummins’ astute captaincy and remarkable consistency.

From the Field to the Spotlight

Cummins wasn’t the only Australian player put under the microscope during Star Sports’ quirky "Date with a Superstar" series. Fellow teammates Mitchell Starc and Steve Smith also found themselves in similarly awkward interviews, answering questions about love lives and romantic gestures.

Starc, known for his on-field precision, revealed his off-field romantic simplicity, admitting, “If I was taking my wife on a date, we’d probably play golf, go to a Japanese restaurant, and end up at the pub.” Meanwhile, Smith’s shy yet humorous demeanor endeared him further to fans, cementing the Aussie team’s reputation as relatable family men.

The Bigger Picture

While the interview garnered mixed reactions online—ranging from cringe to comedic—it showcased the evolving relationship between cricket and its massive fanbase. Moments like these blur the lines between athletes and admirers, creating a deeper connection.

As Pat Cummins continues to lead Australia with distinction, both on and off the field, his ability to handle such situations with grace adds another dimension to his legacy. Whether it’s taking on Indian batters or fielding quirky questions, Cummins has proven to be as composed off the field as he is lethal on it.