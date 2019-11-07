Pat Cummins rested for third Pakistan T20I to tune up for Tests

Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins has been rested for the third and final T20I of the three-match series against Pakistan in order to recuperate and get some practice ahead of the upcoming two-match Test series between the two sides.

As a part of Australia's unbending rotation policy, the 26-year-old did not travel with the national squad for the third T20I on November 8 at the Perth Stadium, and instead he headed to Sydney in order to feature for New South Wales in the next round of Sheffield Shield, beginning November 11.

Reflecting on the development, Australian head coach Justin Langer said that Cummins has played a lot of cricket in the last few months and, therefore, they have decided to give him some rest.

"It's a little bit of recovery and preparing for the Test matchWe've got so much cricket on and he plays a lot of it, so we've got the opportunity for him not to take the long flight to Perth," the International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted langer as saying.

Notably, Australia's rotation policy has been the subject of criticism in the recent times. Star pacer Josh Hazlewood was earlier rested for the 2019 ICC World Cup in England and Wales as a part of the policy following a back injury which he sustained during a Sydney Test against India in January.

Meanwhile, fast bowler Mitchell Starc was also forced to miss four of the successful five-match Ashes series against England.