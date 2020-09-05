हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins wants Australia to get better in finishing matches, following their narrow defeat to England

The seamer's remarks come after Australia's close two-run defeat to England. Australia were closing-in on a comfortable victory but then lost four wickets for just nine runs in the middle overs which allowed the hosts to script a thrilling comeback win. 

Pat Cummins wants Australia to get better in finishing matches, following their narrow defeat to England
File Photo

Southampton: After suffering a two-run loss in the first T20I against England, Australia`s vice-captain Pat Cummins on Saturday admitted that the side needs to get better in finishing matches.

Australia was chasing 163 in the first T20I, and the side was placed comfortably at 124/1 with David Warner and Steve Smith holding fort. However, England staged a stunning comeback as the hosts took five wickets for just 24 runs. In the end, Australia suffered a two-run defeat.

"I thought for 80 or 90 percent of the game we played really well, we were on top, in a commanding position and just the last third of the batting innings we let it slip, a few wickets. I felt at times like we were only two boundaries away from the game finishing in about the 15th over," ESPNCricinfo quoted Cummins as saying.

"So it`s a shame, something we`re going to have to try to get better at, it`s happened a few times, so I`m sure every one of us will review in our own way and think about what we could`ve done differently. But for sure, you should be winning just about every game in that position," he added.

In the first T20I, Cummins finished with the figures of 1/24 from his quota of three overs as Australia restricted England to just 162/7 in the allotted twenty overs.

The ongoing series between England and Australia is being played behind closed doors, and Cummins admitted that it is a bit weird to play without fans watching such intense cricketing action.

"It, for sure, was strange. We know what we were signing up for, but until Mitchell Starc`s bowling that first over and you can hear a pin drop, it`s just weird. After a couple of overs we got into it, but it`s just odd that unless we create the noise out in the field there is absolutely no noise happening," Cummins said.

"So a bit of an adjustment, but everyone has played enough cricket. It`s certainly different being over here in England and not hearing some of the songs," he added. With the win in the first T20I, England gained a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series. The next T20I will be played on Sunday at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. 

Tags:
Pat CumminsEngland vs AustraliaAustralian cricket team
Next
Story

Indian Premier League 2020: Great that tournament is going ahead, says Kane Williamson
  • 40,23,179Confirmed
  • 69,561Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT8M21S

India's Brahmastra ready for China, First Mountain Strike Corps on Ladakh front