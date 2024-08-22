Advertisement
PAT CUMMINS

Pat Cummins' Wife Becky Shows Off Baby Bump In Cute Pregnancy Announcement Post

The Australian cricket captain recently competed in Major League Cricket (MLC) 2024 with the San Francisco Unicorns.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Aug 22, 2024, 11:10 AM IST|Source: Bureau
In a heartwarming update that has taken the cricketing world by storm, Australian cricket captain Pat Cummins and his wife Becky have announced they are expecting their second child. The couple shared this delightful news with their followers on Instagram, setting social media abuzz with joy and excitement. The announcement was made through a series of charming photos posted on Instagram. The first image shows Becky, clad in a casual tee and denim, lovingly cradling her baby bump while holding their son Albie. The little one is adorably pointing at his mother's growing belly, adding an extra layer of cuteness to the moment. Another snapshot captures Albie in a tender hug with Becky, resting his head on her belly—a gesture that perfectly embodies the family's happiness and anticipation.

Also Read: EXPLAINED: How India Origin Harry Singh Got Selected England's Test Squad vs England?

In their Instagram post, Pat and Becky expressed their excitement, writing, “Incredibly happy to finally share our ‘baby emoji’ news! We are so excited to meet you baby, and to add a little more craziness to our lives.” The couple's joy is palpable, and their fans are thrilled to share in this special milestone.

A Supportive Family

The announcement received an outpouring of love from family and friends. Pat Cummins' sister, Kara, responded with enthusiasm, commenting, “Simply the best! Can’t wait for another mini human to join the Boston Cummins fun.” She also noted, “Albie taking the goofy big brother role very seriously,” highlighting the growing excitement within the Cummins family. Mitch Marsh, a teammate of Pat Cummins, added his congratulations with red hearts under the post, while Amy Finch, wife of former Australian cricketer Aaron Finch, expressed her well-wishes, saying, “Congratulations lovely! Xx.”

A Love Story Unfolding

Pat Cummins and Becky’s relationship has been a beautiful journey. The couple, who tied the knot in 2022, had been dating for over a decade before Pat proposed in 2020. Their romance was sealed with a heartfelt kiss, and they welcomed their first child, Albie, in 2021. Their story is a testament to their enduring love and commitment, making this second pregnancy all the more special.

Pat Cummins' Recent Endeavors

While Pat Cummins is currently enjoying this joyous personal milestone, he has been active on the professional front as well. The Australian cricket captain recently competed in Major League Cricket (MLC) 2024 with the San Francisco Unicorns. Despite their valiant effort, the team fell short against the Washington Freedom in the final. Nonetheless, Cummins' leadership and performance were noteworthy throughout the tournament.



