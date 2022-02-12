PBKS full squad IPL 2022 mega auction: Check Punjab Kings’ team, auction updates and players list

PBKS IPL 2022 player list: The Punjab-based IPL franchise rechristened to Punjab Kings and the team management would hope for a change in fortune after the revamp last season. Skipper KL Rahul’s departure from the team after IPL 2021 means that PK are on the hunt for a new skipper for the 2022 season.

The team representing Punjab was bought by the Dabur group’s Mohit Burman (46%), the Wadia group’s Ness Wadia (23%), Preity Zinta (23%), and Saptarshi Dey of the Dey & Dey Group (minor stake). The group paid a total of $76 million to acquire the franchise in 2007.

Their best result in IPL over the years have been a runners-up finish in 2014, when they lost to Gautam Gambhir-led Kolkata Knight Riders in the final. They were also semifinalist in the inaugural edition of the IPL back in 2008.

The Punjab Kings have the biggest purse heading into the IPL 2022 auction with a total of Rs 72 crore. They have only retained two players for a salary deduction of Rs 16 crore. Head coach Anil Kumble will look to build the side up from scratch again and hope they can vie for the IPL 2022 title after poor performances in the last few seasons.

Retained: Mayank Agarwal (Rs 12 crore), Arshdeep Singh (Rs 4 crore)

Players purchased so far in IPL 2022 auction: