IPL 2022

PBKS vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today's PBKS vs CSK IPL Match No. 38 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 PM IST April 25

Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Dream11 Team Prediction Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings IPL Match No. 38 - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of PBKS vs CSK, Punjab Kings Dream11 Team Player List, Chennai Super Kings Royals Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

PBKS vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s PBKS vs CSK IPL Match No. 38 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 PM IST April 25
Mayank Agarwal's Punjab Kings will take on Ravindra Jadeja-led Chennai Super Kings in Match No. 38 of IPL 2022. (Source: Twitter)

Chennai Super Kings would look for inspiration from the talismanic Mahendra Singh Dhoni once again while eyeing improvement on multiple fronts when they take on Punjab Kings in the IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday (April 25). CSK have won two out of their seven matches so far while Punjab Kings are a touch better with three victories from seven outings.

While PBKS are placed eighth, CSK occupy the penultimate slot in the IPL points table. Defending champions CSK have faltered in all departments this season. They haven’t played the cricket they are known for under skipper Ravindra Jadeja, who has not been able to lead from the front.

However, they will approach their the next match embolden by their three-wicket win against bottom-placed Mumbai Indians courtesy Dhoni, who yet again proved he is the best finisher in the business. The wicketkeeper-batter turned back the clock to script a memorable three-wicket victory, following a heart-stopping finish that saw him hit a six and two fours in the final over to finish the game.

Skipper Jadeja is having an underwhelming season with bat and ball, while the addition of Sri Lanka spinner Maheesh Theekshana has bolstered the severely depleted bowling unit, which is missing Deepak Chahar and Adam Milne.

On the other hand, Punjab will be smarting from the nine wicket loss to Delhi Capitals. Punjab batting unit has been plagued by inconsistency all season. While they boast of power-hitters like Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livinstone, and Shah Rukh Khan, consistency is something they would aim for.

Jonny Bairstow has failed to fire in the four games he has played and it will be seen if he is replaced by Sri Lankan Bhanuka Rajapaksa, who fared much better than the Englishman.

Match Details

Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings, Match No. 38

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Date & Time: April 25th at 7:30 PM IST

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network, Star Gold and Disney+Hotstar

PBKS vs CSK Dream 11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Jonny Bairstow

Batters: Robin Uthappa, Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Shivam Dube

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Dwaine Pretorious, Liam Livingstone

Bowlers: Dwayne Bravo, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar

Captain: Liam Livingstone

Vice-Captain: Robin Uthappa

PBKS vs CSK Probable Playing XI

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Mitchell Santner/Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja (C), MS Dhoni (wk), Dwaine Pretorius, Dwayne Bravo, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary

