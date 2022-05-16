PBKS vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints

Delhi Capitals are treating their penultimate league game of the Indian Premier League against Punjab Kings later on Monday as a do-or-die clash. Delhi Capitals are currently fifth on the IPL table with 12 points from 12 games, the same as Punjab Kings, but the Delhi franchise has a better net run rate (NRR). On the other hand, Punjab Kings are also in a similar kind of situation. Mayank Agarwal's side need to win both their remaining matches to qualify for the final four.
Match Details
Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Match No. 63
Venue: DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai
Date & Time: May 16th at 7:30 PM IST
Live Streaming
Star Sports Network, Star Gold and Disney+Hotstar
PBKS vs DC Dream 11 Prediction
Jonny Bairstow (C), David Warner, Shikhar Dhawan, Mitchell Marsh, Liam Livingstone, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada (VC), Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Anrich Nortje
PBKS vs DC Probable Playing XI
PBKS Playing XI: Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mayank Agarwal (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Liam Livingstone, Rishi Dhawan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh
DC Playing XI: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Anrich Nortje
Squads
Punjab Kings Squad: Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mayank Agarwal(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Liam Livingstone, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Benny Howell, Baltej Singh, Writtick Chatterjee, Shahrukh Khan, Prerak Mankad, Odean Smith, Ishan Porel, Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Vaibhav Arora, Ansh Patel, Raj Bawa
Delhi Capitals Squad: Mandeep Singh, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Ripal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje, Axar Patel, Mustafizur Rahman, Prithvi Shaw, Chetan Sakariya, Sarfaraz Khan, Tim Seifert, Lungi Ngidi, Ashwin Hebbar, Praveen Dubey, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Srikar Bharat.