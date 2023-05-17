topStoriesenglish2609134
PBKS Vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today's PBKS Vs DC IPL 2023 Match No 64 in Dharamsala, 730PM IST, May 17

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Dream11 Team Prediction Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 match no. 64 Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of PBKS vs DC, Punjab Kings Dream11 Team Player List, Delhi Capitals Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: May 17, 2023, 09:28 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will host Delhi Capitals (DC) at the picturesque Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamsala in match no. 64 of the IPL 2023 on Wednesday. This will be the first time that an IPL match will be played in Dharamsala since 2013.

PBKS are currently in 8th position with 12 points from 12 matches and still have a chance of reaching the IPL 2023 Playoffs stage. The two sides met last week in New Delhi where a brilliant maiden century by Prabhsimran Singh was enough to carry PBKS to a 31-run win at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

DC are in last place on the IPL 2023 Points Table with just 8 points from 12 matches and out of contention for a place in the Playoffs stage. A win for Shikhar Dhawan’s side on Wednesday will propel them to the middle of the table and put them firmly in contention in the Playoffs race.

The historical head-to head is quite close between PBKS and DC with the Punjab side winning 16 out of the 31 times the two sides have faced off. However, the conditions on Wednesday should be more suitable for PBKS in Dharamsala with DC missing the services of pacer Anrich Nortje.

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 Match No. 64 Details

Venue: HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala

Date & Time: May 17, 730pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Jio Cinema website and app.

PBKS vs DC IPL 2023 Match No. 64 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Phil Salt, Prabhsimran Singh

Batters: David Warner, Shikhar Dhawan

All-rounder: Axar Patel, Mitchell Marsh, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Nathan Ellis, Arshdeep Singh

Captain: Axar Patel

Vice-captain: Shikhar Dhawan

PBKS vs DC IPL 2023 Match No 64 Predicted 11

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, Harpreet Brar, M Shahrukh Khan, Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Phil Salt (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Axar Patel, Manish Pandey, Aman Hakim Khan, Praveen Dubey, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma

