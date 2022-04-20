हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2022

PBKS vs DC: Rishabh Pant's girlfriend Isha Negi posts 'Positive' Instagram story, check here

Source: Twitter

Rishabh Pant has gone through some tough days in IPL 2022

His team, Delhi Capitals, has lost 3 out of 5 games and if that was not enough bad news, six people from their camp, including 2 overseas players, have returned positive for Covid-19. 

At the DC vs PBKS toss on Wednesday, Pant said that it is unforunate that some of their players have tested positive for Covid. However, they want to continue playing good cricket and hope to turn things around mid-way through the tournament. 

Ahead of the PBKS vs DC game, his girlfriend shared a Boomerang video of her, giving a positive message to boyfriend. 

Look at her story:

Isha is an entrepreneur by profession and an avid social media user. Isha has been an alumnus of Convent of Jesus and Mary (CJM School) in Dehradun. She studied BA English honours at Amity University. 

Rishabh Pant and Isha Negi have been dating for over five years reportedly since the time she was pursuing BA English honours from Delhi's Amity University. 

The Indian stumper had announced his relationship on Instagram after completing 2019's Test series in Australia.

