PBKS vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s PBKS vs RCB IPL Match No. 3 at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 PM IST March 27

Ahead of the start of the much-awaited season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Virat Kohli is all excited for the cash-rich league to commence this weekend. IPL 2022 began with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) taking on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

And RCB will lock horns with Punjab Kings in their first match of the tournament on Sunday (March 27). Kohli cannot wait to set the ball rolling as he gears up for the match with ‘buzz and excitement’.

“Heading into matchday weekend. All the buzz and excitement of IPL (are) in the air. Love this anticipation and butterflies in the stomach before the tournament starts,” Kohli shared pictures from his training session on the KOO app.

Kohli, free from the responsibilities as the captain, is focused on helping RCB lift the IPL trophy this season. Asked if relinquishing captaincy duties has given him refreshed energy, Kohli in an interview on the RCB website said, “(I have) renewed energy because I’m off a lot of responsibilities and duties. And life is in a very good place. We have a child now, we have a family. For me, it`s all about going on with life with a lot of joy and happiness and just watching our child grow and then just doing what I love, which is playing cricket.

“So, my focus is so clear now, it’s so precise what I want to do. I want to just have a lot of fun and enjoy myself on the field and give myself fully to this team, to this franchise like I have for so many years, without any load. So, I’m absolutely ready,” he added.

Match Details

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Match No. 3

Venue: DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Date & Time: March 27th at 7:30 PM IST

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network, Star Gold and Disney+Hotstar

PBKS vs RCB Dream 11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Karthik

Batters: Shikhar Dhawan, Faf du Plessis, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan

All-rounders: Liam Livingstone, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed

Bowlers: Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh

Captain: Faf du Plessis

Vice-Captain: Mayank Agarwal

PBKS vs RCB Probable Playing XI

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Rishi Dhawan / Benny Howell, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Mahipol Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey / Finn Allen, Harshal Patel, Karn Sharma / Siddarth Kaul, Mohammad Siraj