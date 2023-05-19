PBKS Vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s PBKS Vs RR IPL 2023 Match No 66 in Dharamsala, 730PM IST, May 19

Punjab Kings (PBKS) are up against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their final league match of the IPL 2023 season at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Friday night. Both sides need to win this match to keep their slim hopes of qualifying for the IPL 2023 Playoffs stage alive. Both team are on 12 points each but RR have better NRR of 0.140 as compared of -0.308 of PBKS.

However, a win might not be enough for both RR and PBKS. They will have to hope that Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI) all lost their final league matches so that 5 teams can end on 14 points each to give the team with best NRR chance to qualify for the Playoffs stage.

RR have won just 1 game in their last five matches and are coming into this clash on the back of a massive 112-run loss at the hands of RCB after being bowled out for 59 in Jaipur. PBKS also lost their last match, to bottom-placed Delhi Capitals earlier this week in Dharamsala and have done slightly better than RR – winning two out of their last 5 matches.

Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 Match No. 66 Details

Venue: HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala

Date & Time: May 19, 730pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Jio Cinema website and app.

PBKS vs RR IPL 2023 Match No. 66 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson

Batters: Shikhar Dhawan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel

All-rounders: Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Ravichandran Ashwin

Bowlers: Nathan Ellis, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Captain: Sanju Samson

Vice-captain: Yashasvi Jaiswal

PBKS vs RR IPL 2023 Match No 66 Predicted 11

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), M Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Nathan Ellis, Arshdeep Singh

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c, wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Joe Root, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, R Ashwin, Adam Zampa/Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma