There is no stopping Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler, it seems. The RR opener sit atop the Orange Cap list, with 588 runs in 11 games and that number will change surely after Match 52 tonight.

But even on the field, Buttler ensures he is being talked about.

On Saturday (May 7), Buttler made heads turn with a stunning one-handed catch at mid on to dismiss dangerous Punjab Kings batter Shikhar Dhawan.

It was the first ball of R Ashwin's over, the 5th of the innings, and Dhawan tried to dance down the track and smash the off-spinner over mid-on for a boundary.

He connected well but did not get the elevation and a airborne Buttler timed his jump perfectly to complete a stunning one-handed grab.

Take a look at the catch below:

>

Earlier, Punjab Kings won the toss and opted to bat first at the Wankhede Stadium.

The 2014 finalist Punjab have fielded an unchanged playing eleven while the inaugural champions Rajasthan have made one change as Karun Nair misses out for Yashaswi Jaiswal.Rajasthan Royals lead the head-to-head tally 13-10 against Punjab Kings.

Punjab are seventh in the points table with five wins and five defeats in 10 matches.

The Mayank Agarwal led side registered a comprehensive win in their previous match against Gujarat Titans beating them by eight wickets.Rajasthan Royals are third in the points table with six wins and four defeats in 10 matches.

The Sanju Samson led side lost their previous match to Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets."We`d like to bat first. Looks like a good wicket might get slower as the game progresses. It is important to understand the conditions. It might turn in the second innings. Fantastic from Liam to go out there and do what he did, I am glad. We are playing the same side," said Punjab Kings captain Mayank Agarwal after winning the toss.

"We are losing quite a few tosses, we`d have batted first as well. We are a balanced side. It`s a different challenge, we are ready to go out there and have some fun. Being a day game, spinners might get some help. One change - Karun Nair misses out, Yashasvi Jaiswal comes in," said Rajasthan Royals` captain Sanju Samson after the toss.

Punjab Kings(Playing XI): Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal(c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh and Sandeep Sharma

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Sen.

With ANI inputs