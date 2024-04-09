PBKS vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Punjab Kings Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mullanpur Stadium, 730PM IST, Chandigarh

In a highly anticipated clash, the Punjab Kings are set to face off against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2024. With both teams securing victories in two out of four games, the stakes are high as they vie for supremacy on the cricketing stage. The Punjab Kings, led by their dynamic captain, have showcased their batting prowess with explosive performances from top-order batsmen and strategic bowling maneuvers. On the other hand, the Sunrisers Hyderabad, known for their resilience and strategic gameplay, pose a formidable challenge with their balanced lineup of seasoned veterans and emerging talents.

PBKS Vs SRH Live Cricket Score, IPL 2024

As far as the Dream11 prediction goes, it is important to note which players are in form and which are available. Are there any injury concerns in both the camps or not. In Punjab, there are no injury concerns. Sunrisers are free to choose from their full squad. From SRH, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen and Aiden Markram are the players who are in brilliant form. From Punjab, you can pick Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan and Jitesh Sharma.

PBKS vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Heinrich Klaasen, Jonny Bairstow, Jitesh Sharma

Batters: Prabhsimran Singh, Travis Head, Shikhar Dhawan, Abhishek Sharma

All-rounders: Sam Curran, Aiden Markram

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh

PBKS Vs SRH: Probable Playing 11s

Punjab Kings Predicted XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sikandar Raza, Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harshal Patel, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted XI: Mayank Agarwal, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat.

PBKS Vs SRH: Squads

Punjab Kings Squad: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Harpreet Brar, Ashutosh Sharma, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Tanay Thyagarajan, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Liam Livingstone, Rilee Rossouw, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Chris Woakes, Rishi Dhawan, Atharva Taide, Shivam Singh, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Nitish Reddy, Pat Cummins(c), Jaydev Unadkat, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan, Travis Head, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tripathi, Mayank Agarwal, Upendra Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh