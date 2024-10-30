Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2813987https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/pcb-chairman-mohsin-naqvi-reviews-upgrades-at-karachis-national-stadium-ahead-of-icc-champions-trophy-2025-2813987.html
NewsCricket
ICC CHAMPIONS TROPHY 2025

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi Reviews Upgrades At Karachi's National Stadium Ahead Of ICC Champions Trophy 2025

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi reviewed renovations at Karachi’s National Stadium for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. Naqvi urged faster work, emphasizing Pakistan’s readiness for the marquee event.

|Last Updated: Oct 30, 2024, 05:07 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi Reviews Upgrades At Karachi's National Stadium Ahead Of ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi made a visit to Karachi's National Stadium on Wednesday to review the upgradation work of the stadium for next year's ICC Champions Trophy.

With the marquee event set to host top international sides, the PCB has been making sure that the host stadiums meet international standards. During his review of the ongoing work, Naqvi directed that the stadium's electronic screen should be moved upwards as it currently blocks the view of some fans.

"We want fans to have an uninterrupted view of the matches, so adjusting the screen placement is a priority," Naqvi said during his visit, according to Geo News. Apart from moving the electronic screen, Naqvi also directed bringing the parking area closer to the Karachi stadium, which will improve access and convenience for fans.

During his visit, Naqvi also urged the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) to pick up the speed of the renovation work to ensure that the stadium would be ready in time for the tournament.
"Hosting the Champions Trophy is a big moment for Pakistan, and we want the venue to reflect that," he added.

Last week, Geo News reported that the International Cricket Council (ICC) had expressed its satisfaction with the detailed briefing of arrangements presented by the PCB officials. The preparations were revealed in an ICC meeting, during which Naqvi, was also present.

Sources told Geo News that during the meeting, the PCB officials assured the ICC board members that the upgradation of the three stadiums that will host the matches of the marquee event will be completed within the stipulated time.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Lawrence also threatens Abhinav Arora!
DNA Video
DNA: Double standards of Bollywood stars on Hindu Festivals!
Mumbai Muslims Riots
DNA: Ruckus ober Firecrackers in Mumbai!
DNA Video
DNA: Sharia law in Bangladesh!
Lawrence Bishnoi Special 26 Selfie
DNA: Crime Files of Lawrence Gang!
How to identify adulterated mawa
DNA: Adulteration in Diwali Sweets: How to test purity of mawa
civil war in india
DNA: Are Congress leaders provoking Muslims?
DNA Video
DNA: Market crash deepens!
DNA Video
DNA: How are beggars becoming millionaires?
DNA Video
DNA: Hindus in Bangladesh hold massive rally
NEWS ON ONE CLICK