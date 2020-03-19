PCB confirms all 128 coronavirus tests conducted during PSL are negative

Lahore: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has revealed that it conducted 128 coronavirus tests on the players, support staff, match officials, broadcasters and team owners recently, and all results have turned out to be negative.

The tests were conducted as part of the PCB’s duty of care after a suspect COVID-19 case. Besides this, Pakistan Super League (PSL) Multan Sultans underwent 17 COVID-19 tests which also came out to be negative.

Reflecting on the same, PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said, “It was absolutely critical for the integrity and credibility of the HBL Pakistan Super League and the Pakistan Cricket Board that all players, support personnel, broadcasters and match officials, those who had decided to stay back till the end of the tournament, tested negative for COVID-19.

“In this background, the PCB is pleased with the outcome of the results and happy that all these players and officials have rejoined their families without any health and safety doubts or concerns," the PCB press release quoted Wasim as saying.

The PCB further said that they will continue to put all precautionary measures in place in order to better safeguard the health of their employees.

“I urge cricket fans and followers to exercise absolute caution and value their as well as others’ wellbeing. They can overcome this pandemic by maintaining hygiene, avoiding close physical contact like handshaking and hugs, staying away from gatherings, avoiding close contact when anyone who is experiencing cough and fever, and spreading awareness about safety measures," the country's cricket board added.

“The PCB prays normalcy returns quickly to our society so that playing fields can once again witness resumption of healthy activities.”

Meanwhile, all the remaining 25 players, support staff and match officials have been sent to their respective destinations amid coronavirus fear.

The virus outbreak, which was first reported in December 2019 from Wuhan city of China, has so far claimed the lives of nearly 9,000 people and has affected more than 2,00,000 persons globally.