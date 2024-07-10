PCB Take Strict Action After Poor Show In T20 World Cup 2024, Sacks Selectors Wahab Riaz & Abdul Razzaq

The reverberations of Pakistan's disappointing performance in the T20 World Cup 2024 have begun to shake the very foundations of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). In a decisive move, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has terminated the services of selectors Wahab Riaz and Abdul Razzaq. This action comes in the wake of a dismal World Cup campaign that saw Pakistan eliminated in the group stages.

A Campaign to Forget

Pakistan's journey in the T20 World Cup 2024 was nothing short of a nightmare. The team, once champions in 2009, failed to live up to their legacy, suffering a shocking defeat to tournament debutants and co-hosts, the United States, before a heartbreaking exit from the group stage. The loss to arch-rivals India by six runs further compounded the team's woes, prompting calls for a complete overhaul.

PCB's Bold Step

In a statement released by the PCB, it was made clear that the services of Abdul Razzaq and Wahab Riaz would no longer be required in the national selection committee setup. Razzaq, who had recently been appointed to the selection committee for both men's and women's teams, and Riaz, the face of the men's selection committee, found themselves at the receiving end of a sweeping reform aimed at revitalizing Pakistan cricket.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi had earlier hinted at major changes following the team's poor performance. "I thought the team required minor surgery to start winning matches but now it appears that we have to go for major surgery," Naqvi remarked. His words underscored the need for significant changes to address the underlying issues plaguing the team.

Fallout from the Disappointing Campaign

The sacking of Riaz and Razzaq is seen as the first major step in addressing the fallout from Pakistan's World Cup campaign. Reports indicate that an internal PCB inquiry found discrepancies in several decisions made by the selection committee. Moreover, the participation of Riaz and Razzaq in the ongoing World Championship of Legends in Birmingham, during a time of immense pressure on the PCB, did not sit well with the authorities.

Historical Instability



The decision to remove Riaz and Razzaq highlights the instability that has characterized the PCB's selection committee over recent years. The board has seen six chief selectors in the past four years, including Haroon Rashid, Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Wasim, Misbah-ul-Haq, and most recently, Wahab Riaz. This constant reshuffling has hindered the ability to establish a consistent and strategic selection process.