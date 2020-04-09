PCB to conduct virtual fitness tests on players amid coronavirus lockdown

Will all the cricket action across the world being called off due to coronavirus outbreak, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to conduct fitness test of over 200 of its contracted domestic and international players virtually on April 20 and 21.

All these Pakistan players were scheduled to undergo fitness tests on March 23 and 24. However, the tests were called off after Pakistan decided to supend all sporting activities on March 15 amid coronavirus fear.

The country's cricket board has now planned to conduct tests via video link, which has been designed keeping in mind the restrictions on the movement of players due to all ground and PCB facilities shut, ESPNcricinfo reported.

The tests has been designed in order to monitor as to how the players are spending their time at home during this forced break.

Last week, Paksitan chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq and trainer Yasir Malik reminded the players of their fitness obligations.

"To maintain your fitness level you need to be disciplined and keep working hard.With all the limitations and lack of resources at the moment, we have chalked out this new fitness battery with everyone given an equal opportunity. We have to make sure that we are giving our hundred percent. You have been informed well before time to make sure you are mentally and physically ready for it. All the tests will be carried out on video link by your team's trainers," they had said.

The virus outbreak, which began in China's Wuhan in December 2019, has so far affected more than 4,300 people in Pakistan and claimed the lives of 63 persons so far.