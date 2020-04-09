हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
PCB

PCB to conduct virtual fitness tests on players amid coronavirus lockdown

Last week, Paksitan chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq and trainer Yasir Malik reminded the players of their fitness obligations.

PCB to conduct virtual fitness tests on players amid coronavirus lockdown

Will all the cricket action across the world being called off due to coronavirus outbreak, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to conduct fitness test of over 200 of its contracted domestic and international players virtually on April 20 and 21.

All these Pakistan players were scheduled to undergo fitness tests on March 23 and 24. However, the tests were called off after Pakistan decided to supend all sporting activities on March 15 amid coronavirus fear.

The country's cricket board has now planned to conduct tests via video link, which has been designed keeping in mind the restrictions on the movement of players due to all ground and PCB facilities shut, ESPNcricinfo reported.

The tests has been designed in order to monitor as to how the players are spending their time at home during this forced break.

Last week, Paksitan chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq and trainer Yasir Malik reminded the players of their fitness obligations.

"To maintain your fitness level you need to be disciplined and keep working hard.With all the limitations and lack of resources at the moment, we have chalked out this new fitness battery with everyone given an equal opportunity. We have to make sure that we are giving our hundred percent. You have been informed well before time to make sure you are mentally and physically ready for it. All the tests will be carried out on video link by your team's trainers," they had said.

The virus outbreak, which began in China's Wuhan in December 2019, has so far affected more than 4,300 people in Pakistan and claimed the lives of 63 persons so far.

 

 

Tags:
PCBPakistanCoronavirusMisbah-ul-HaqCricket
Next
Story

David Warner replicates Ravindra Jadeja's sword celebration in throwback video, asks fans for reaction
Corona Meter
  • 5734Confirmed
  • 473Discharged
  • 166Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT24M10S

Watch Debate: Extension of nationwide lockdown will be India's next step?