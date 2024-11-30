Mumbai batter Prithvi Shaw went unsold at the IPL 2025 mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The attacking India batter didn’t attract any bids from the ten franchises and wasn't even brought back for the accelerated auction process.

Notably, Shaw was part of the Delhi Capitals since 2018. However, the past few seasons haven't been great for the 25-year-old, forcing the franchise to release him.

According to Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal, Prithvi is misunderstood in many ways but he needed a 'jolt' in the form of the IPL 2025 auction snub. Parth feels that Shaw needs to work hard and get disciplined and he hopes that the Mumbai batter can return back to his best form.

"Prithvi is a great kid. He is misunderstood in many ways. And I think all of us growing up need a jolt and need to be shaken up from our slumber. There are times when I even needed that jolt. All your life you grow up hearing that you are the special one, you're the most talented, you're the only other batter in the world other than Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli to have a MRF bat. That tells you a lot about what everyone thought about him," Jindal told Sports Today.

"People calling you Lara, somebody calling you Sachin, someone else calling you the next big thing. You grow up in that environment, and everyone from Mumbai cricket talking big about you. I think this is that one jolt Prithvi needed. Till now, he was on a fat IPL contract, he was playing for Mumbai across all formats, and was someone starting for DC at least.

I think he needs to work hard. He needs to get back to loving the game of cricket. He needs to get back to the nets, get his fitness. He needs to get back and understand where he went wrong and get disciplined. Talent is there for everyone to see. I love the boy and I hope he gets back to the basics and hopes he comes back and be the Prithvi Shaw we all know he can be," he added.

Prithvi has played 79 IPL matches so far and scored 1892 runs at an average of 23.95 and a strike-rate of 147.47. He has scored 14 IPL fifties.