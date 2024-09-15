‘Performance Is What Matters’: Younis Khan Wants Babar Azam To Learn From This Indian Star Batter

Former Pakistan cricketer Younis Khan came up with a suggestion for star batter Babar Azam. The former Pakistan cricketer wants Babar to learn a lesson from Virat Kohli. Babar has been going through a rough patch for quite some time now across formats. He had a terrible ODI World Cup 2023 and as a result, Pakistan were knocked out of the tournament in the league stage itself.

Under the leadership of Babar, Pakistan were kicked out of the T20 World Cup 2024 in the group stage itself and they also lost the game against the USA, who were playing the World Cup for the first time. Babar also had a below-average run in the series against Bangladesh as he could only score 64 runs from four innings and as a result, lost the series 0-2 series against Bangla Tigers.

One of the major concerns for Pakistan is Babar’s poor form as he has not been able to make even a fifty in his last 16 innings. Pakistan will now host England in a three-match Test series beginning from October 7.

"There are high expectations from Babar. Players should use social media wisely, but their real answers should come through their performances with the bat and ball. He (Babar) needs to focus on his fitness and work ethic because opportunities like these don't come around often,” said Younis at a press event in Pakistan.

"He has achieved a lot at such a young age, but what he needs to know what he wants to achieve in the future. Captaincy is a small thing, performance is what matters. Look at Virat Kohli. He chose to step down from captaincy on his own terms, and now he’s breaking records worldwide. This shows that playing for the country should be the priority. If there’s any energy left, then play for yourself,” he added.