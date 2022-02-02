PES vs LAH Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s PSL 2022 Match No. 9 at National Stadium, Karachi, 8:00 PM IST February 2

The Peshawar Zalmi will be up against the Lahore Qalandars in Match No. 9 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 on Wednesday (February 2). The Zalmi started their campaign in the tournament with a win over Quetta Gladiators by five wickets. They lost their second match against Islamabad United by nine wickets after making 168/6 in 20 overs. The team is currently in the fifth position on the points table.

The Qalandars have had a similar journey to that of Zalmi. They lost their opening game against Multan Sultans after the Sultans chased down a target of 207 in 19.4 overs for the loss of five wickets. The Qalandars managed to bounce back in the second match against Karachi Kings due to an outstanding century by Fakhar Zaman – the only one in PSL 2022 so far. The Qalandars are in the fourth position with two points to their name.

Match Details

Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars, Match No. 9

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Date & Time: February 2nd at 8:00 PM IST

Live Streaming: Sony Sports Network and SonyLiv app and website

PES vs LAH PSL 2022 Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: Ben Dunk

Batters: Shoaib Malik, Haider Ali, Kamran Ghulam, Fakhar Zaman, Sherfane Rutherford

All-rounders: Mohammad Hafeez (C), Hussain Talat

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi (VC), Haris Rauf

Captain: Mohammad Hafeez

Vice-captain: Shaheen Shah Afridi

PES vs LAH PSL 2022 Probable Playing XIs

Peshawar Zalmi: Yasir Khan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore (wk), Shoaib Malik, Haider Ali, Sherfane Rutherford, Hussain Talat, Wahab Riaz (c), Ben Cutting, Usman Qadir, Sohail Khan, Patrick Brown

Lahore Qalandars: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hafeez, Samit Patel, Ben Dunk (wk), Rashid Khan, David Wiese, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi (c), Zaman Khan