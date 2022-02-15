PES vs QUE Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s PSL 2022 Match No.22 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 8:00 PM IST February 15

Peshawar Zalmi are all set to lock horns with Quetta Gladiators in match number 22 of the ongoing season of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 on Tuesday (February 15). The match will start at 8:00 PM IST and will be live from the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Peshawar Zalmi have played 7 matches in the series and they are currently ranked fifth on the points table, while Quetta Gladiators have also played 7 matches in the series and they are currently ranked fourth on the points table due to their better net run-rate.

The match is crucial for both the teams as they haven’t been up to the mark in the tournament.

PES have registered 2 wins in their last 5 matches in need to pile up wins to stay in contention, while Gladiators are no different as they suffered 3 losses in their last 5 games.

Match Details

Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators, Match No. 22

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Date & Time: February 15th at 8:00 PM IST

Live Streaming: Sony Sports Network and SonyLiv app and website

PES vs QUE Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Shoaib Malik

Vice-captain: Ben Cutting

Wicketkeepers: Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Haris

Batters: Shoaib Malik, Jason Roy, Ahsan Ali, Sherfane Rutherford

All-rounders: Ben Cutting, Mohammed Nawaz

Bowlers: Salman Irshad, Mohammad Umar, Ghulam Mudassar

PES vs QUE PSL 2022 Probable Playing XIs

Peshawar Zalmi probable playing XI: Hazratullah Zazai, Haider Ali, Liam Livingstone, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Haris (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Ben Cutting, Wahab Riaz (c), Salman Irshad, Mohammad Umar, Amad Butt

Quetta Gladiators probable playing XI: Jason Roy, Ahsan Ali, James Vince, Sarfaraz Ahmed(c & wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Umar Akmal, Sohail Tanvir, Naseem Shah, Noor Ahmad, Ghulam Mudassar, Hassan Khan