Peter Chase, George Dockrell named in Ireland's 14-man squad for 2nd England ODI

Fast bowler Peter Chase and spinner George Dockrell have been named in the 14-member Ireland squad as a replacement for seamers Barry McCarthy and Boyd Rankin for the second One-Day International (ODI) against England at Ageas Bowl in Southampton on Saturday.

McCarthy was forced to leave the field afer just five balls into the first over of England's innings in the opening ODI of the three-match series which Ireland went on to lose by six wickets on Thursday.

Following the match, the seamer underwent scans which revealed a torn muscle in the back of his knee. As a result, he has been ruled out of the remaining fixtures.

Rankin, on the other hand, has been left out of the national squad for the must-win ODI in order to manage a flare-up of a pre-existing back injury, the ICC official website reported.

Describing Chase as 'a direct like-for-like replacement for Rankin', national selector Andrew White said that the 26-year-old has been bowling quite well in the nets and has impressed coaches in the last six months.

George Dockrell, on the other hand, made his debut in the 50-over format in 2010 at the age of just 17. His presence will provide a good spin option in a squad which is already strong in that department

Ireland, who are trailing 0-1 in the ongoing series, will have to win Saturday's clash in order to stay alive in the ODI series.

England, on the other hand, will look to continue their winning momentum and clinch the second ODI against Ireland to seal the series with a game to spare.

The 14-member Ireland squad for second England ODI is as follows:

Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Paul Stirling (vice-captain), Curtis Campher, Peter Chase, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Kevin O'Brien, William Porterfield, Simi Singh, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young.