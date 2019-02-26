Peter Handscomb backs Marcus Stoinis to 'dominate' second India T20I

Australian opener Marcus Stoinis has been backed by wicketkeeper-batsman Peter Handscomb to dominate the series-deciding second T20I against India if given a chance to bat at the top of the order.

Stoinis got a chance to open the batting for Australia for the first time as part of a new-look top three during the opening T20I of the two-match series, but he failed to convert that opportunity into a big one and was dismissed for just one run.

Besides Stoinis, opener D'Arcy Short ran out for 37 runs following a mix-up with Peter Handscomb while captain Aaron Finch too failed to click with the bat and departed for a duck.

However, Australia still went on to clinch a three-wicket final-ball win to take an unassailable 1-0 lead in the series.

Hoping to see the same top three during the second T20I in Bengaluru on Wednesday, Handscomb expressed confidence that Stoinis and Finch would play a starring role this time around.

"Sometimes plans don't come off but 'Stoiny' up the top has been unbelievable for the Stars.I daresay if he gets his crack again to open he'll dominate,"cricket.com.au quoted Handscomb as saying.

"And 'Finchy' at three I like as well, he can control it, he'll still probably bat in the Power Play and he can really dominate from that position," he added.

Handscomb also reflected on his woeful mix-up with Short that led the latter make the long walk back to the pavilion after scoring 37 runs off as many balls.

Describing the run-out as "not the smartest thing to do", Handscomb, however, refused to worry about the mishaps that might took place in a new-look team that is still familiarizing themselves.

"Running between the wickets is one of those things; I hadn't batted with D'Arcy a lot, Stoin hadn't batted with D'Arcy a lot, " he said.

"You've got to work out your singles you can take and your calls and that only comes with playing more and more with each other.I wouldn't be too worried about that moving forward," Handscomb signed off.