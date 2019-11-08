Peter Handscomb roped in as Middlesex captain on two-year deal

Australian batsman Peter Handscomb has been roped in as the new captain of English county side Middlesex on a two-year deal following Dawid Malan's move to Yorkshire.

The 28-year-old, who has appeared in a total of 40 matches for the national side in all three formats of the game, will lead Middlesex in first-class and List A cricket.

Ecsatic to have Handscomb on board, the English county head coach Stuart Law said that the all-rounder is a fine player who would surely help in creating a strong positive environment that would keep moving Middlesex ahead.

"We are delighted and excited to have an all-round cricketer of Peter's stature at the club. I have known Peter for some time and worked with him at the National Cricket Centre in Brisbane seven or eight years ago, so I know what a top bloke he is," ESPNcricinfo quoted Law as saying.

"Peter is a fine player and he will fill a couple of the gaps that have been created. He is a successful captain, a fine middle-order player and the sort of character who will help create a strong positive environment that will keep moving the club forward. He has been brought up in a tough environment and his background will help with the continued development of our young cricketers," Law further said while lauding Handscomb.

The move means Middlesex will be Handscomb's fourth county of his career after he was signed by Gloucestershire in 2015, Yorkshire in 2017 and Durham in 2019.

The Australian batsman will look to guide 2016 County Championship winners Middlesex out of Division 2, to which the English county side was relegated in 2017.

Handscomb has appeared in a total of 105 first-class games and 106 List A matches so far.