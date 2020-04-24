Peter Siddle's contract with Essex County Club deferred until 2021

Australian pacer Peter Siddle's return for the Essex County Cricket Club has been postponed after his contract with the club was deferred until 2021 in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 35-year-old was due to make a comeback for Essex for the 2020 edition of the Royal London Cup and County Championship. However, the English county club now confirmed that Siddle will not join up the squad this season, given the suspension of professional cricket in the country until at least May 28.

"Essex County Cricket Club can today confirm that Overseas signing Peter Siddle will not join up with the side during the 2020 campaign, with his contract now revised for the 2021 season," the club said in an official statement.

"The Australian was due back in Chelmsford for the 2020 Royal London Cup and County Championship campaigns, however, given the suspension of all domestic fixtures until 28 May as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been mutually agreed that his contract will be postponed for a year," it added.

Reflecting on the same, Siddle expressed his displeasure on failing to join Essex this season, but added that he is looking forward to join the team in 2021 when the situation hopefully comes to normal.

“It’s a shame I won’t be returning to Chelmsford this year as I was really looking forward to the season with the Eagles, but there are plenty of things more important than cricket going on in the world at the moment.In light of the current situation, it makes sense for me to come back over for the 2021 season when hopefully we’re back to normal and playing cricket again," the Australian fast bowler said.

In December 2019, Siddle announced that he is calling curtains on his illustrious career, midway during the three-match Test series against New Zealand.

The fast bowler finished his 11-year-long international career with 221 wickets in 67 Tests, 17 scalps in 20 ODIs and three wickets in two T20Is he played for Australia.

Siddle's most memorable moment during his career came in 2010 when he bagged a hat-trick against England at the Gabba on his birthday. He had dismissed former England skipper Alastair Cook, Matt Prior and Stuart Broad in successive deliveries to achieve a hat-trick before eventually finishing with six wickets in the innings.