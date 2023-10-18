PICS: Pakistan Players Recover From Fever, Begin Training Ahead Of Australia Clash In Cricket World Cup 2023

Pakistan players came under the grip of fever ahead of their all-important clash vs Australia in Cricket World Cup 2023. The six players who allegedly got the fever were Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi, and Salman Ali Agha along with travelling reserves Zaman Khan and Mohammad Haris. All of these players skipped the training session helf on Tuesday night. But all of them, except Haris, has begun the training session.

Rizwan, Shaheen, Shafique has recovered from the fever have begun nets, said a report in Geo TV. On Tuesday night, Pakistan players trained for two hours, from 6 pm to 8 pm IST. In the nets, Shadab Khan looked in great touch as he seemed to have got an extended run with the bat. Haris Rauf was also seen building uo goodpace in the nets. Babar Azam looked to do some range hitting in the nets.

Another report in Geo TV says that opening batter Abdullah Shafique has decided not stop meeting people in India to avoid getting another flu. Shafique was one of the players who got fever and was forced to miss the training session on Tuesday night. Leg-spinner Usama Mir had also fallen ill but has now recovered from the flu. The players who fell ill were checked for Covid-19 as well, which is the protocol.

Take a look at the pics shared by Pakistan Cricket on X of the training session:

Babar Azam, after the training session in Bengaluru, met some fans and signed some autopgraphs as well. Even Mohammad Rizwan was seen signing autopgraphs and clicking pictures with a fan who can come to meet the Pakistani players. PCB shared the pics on social media with a caption: "Of autographs and smiles: @babarazam258 and @mnawaz94 make a fan's day at M Chinnaswamy Stadium."

Pakistan will be under massive pressure when they take on Australia. After an embarrassing defeat to India, the Green Shirts face a stern test vs Australia. Pat Cummins and Co had started the tournament with back-to-back defeats. However, they won their first match when they got better of Sri Lanka on Monday. It will be a battle of two big sides in this World Cup, who were seen as contenders for the semi-finals.