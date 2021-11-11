Pieter Malan to lead South Afria A in series against India A

Johannesburg: Pieter Malan will lead the 14-member South Africa A squad — for the four-day matches — that will take on India A in a three-match series from November 23 to December 9 in Bloemfontein.

CSA Convenor of Selectors, Victor Mpitsang said: "Test cricket remains one of CSA's key focus areas, along with ensuring that the format continues to thrive and hold relevance in our country. It is therefore vital that a steady stream of talent continues to emerge from our High-Performance programme."

"The COVID-19 pandemic saw the disruption of the South Africa A team's fixtures and CSA is pleased to see the return of content for this programme. We are looking forward to more tours for this team in particular, as the A Team programme is a crucial one to CSA's overall pipeline strategy," he added.

Further talking about the squad, he said: "The senior South Africa and India teams will be clashing this summer here at home, so this is an ideal opportunity for players with Proteas ambitions to put their hands up and make a case for themselves."

South Africa A squad: Pieter Malan (captain), Sarel Erwee, Dominic Hendricks, Raynard van Tonder, Sinethemba Qeshile, Senuran Muthusammy, Marco Jansen, Migael Pretorius, Beuran Hendricks, Lutho Sipamla, Glenton Stuurman, George Linde, Jason Smith, Tony de Zorzi.