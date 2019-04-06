Pitches in Delhi were not as per expectations: Prithvi Shaw

The pitch preparation continues to evoke criticism this IPL with Delhi Capitals' Prithvi Shaw on Saturday questioning the slow nature of the Feroze Shah Kotla track for their home matches.

While the young batsman said that the wicket was not of their liking, he scored a 99 against KKR in a recent match in New Delhi.

"The wickets weren't as good as we were expecting them to be. The new ball was moving slow off the track and turning from ball one. Nevertheless, we are just looking forward to the next game," he said ahead of the clash against struggling Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Asked if batting second will be an advantage on the Chinnaswamy pitch, Shaw said the wicket remains the same throughout the match.

"I don't think it matters too much if you are batting or bowling first on this pitch. The wicket remains the same throughout the 40 overs. There is only the dew factor that probably comes in the second innings," he said.

The Capitals started with a bang but have been pretty inconsistent. They have won two of the five matches they have played so far.

"Everything is going good. We are practising hard and preparing well, but not been able to execute on the ground. It is cricket. It happens. Personally, I don't think IPL is very tough. There will be ups and downs for teams," he said.

Asked if he fancies the chance of making it into the World Cup squad after scoring 99 runs against the Kolkata Knight Riders, Shaw said that he is not thinking about it.

"I don't think getting 99 can make a big difference, so I would rather not think about getting selected for the World Cup, instead I would rather do my job first in the IPL and try and win games. I think we are at a very crucial stage of the IPL," he said.